State capture commission asks for two-month extension to complete report

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he'd been assured that there would not be a need for further funding as the current budget was enough to carry out the rest of the work.

The commission said that it would split its report, which is to be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa, into three parts.

It said that some aspects of the document would be ready for release before the end of this month.

However, other parts relating to state-owned entities would be issued after December to allow further work to be completed.

During a post-Cabinet meeting briefing this month, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the commission had assured that its report would on the president's desk on 1 January.

Zondo, the commission's chairperson, said that the president understood the current arrangement despite having wanted the complete report by the end of December.