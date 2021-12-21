Simelane-Zulu: Unvaccinated KZN healthcare workers a concern for Health Dept

Just last month, about 20,000 staffers were said to no be vaccinated.

DURBAN - Unvaccinated healthcare workers continue being a concern for the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department.

Just last month, about 20,000 staffers were said to not be vaccinated.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that as much as the department could not force its workers to vaccinate, it would continue to call on them to do so.

READ: MEC Simelane-Zulu: KZN experiencing significant decline in people getting jabs

It has been almost a year since vaccinations began in the country.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has described the vaccination process as a way forward to rebuild, with KZN the first to record a positive case in March last year.

However, the province is experiencing a slow pace of vaccinations as many do not want to take the jab, and this includes healthcare workers.

Simelane-Zulu said: “It’s something that we continue to do, engaging with them and making sure that they understand the importance of the vaccine and try to get them to agree to getting vaccinated.”

KwaZulu-Natal is currently in its fourth wave of infections.