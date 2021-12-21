Santaco welcomes COVID relief funds for taxi operators

This follows Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's announcement that he would launch the application process for the funds to be rolled out next year.

DURBAN - Transport union Santaco expressed satisfaction with the department's readiness to disburse funds for taxi operators.

This follows Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's announcement that he would launch the application process for the funds to be rolled out next year.

The taxi industry was affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, losing millions.

Santaco said it welcomes the news of the rollout.

Mbalula assured taxi operators that they were likely to receive their COVID-19 relief funds as of next month.

Aantaco said it was excited at the news.

The organisation's Philip Taaibosch said: "We are very happy because we have realised that the minister has given an ear to the request that was made by Santaco on behalf of the taxi operators in the country."

Taaibosch said Santaco was aware that the relief fund was not payment for losses in the industry, but government's means to assist where it can.