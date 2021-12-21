SANDF soldier killed in Mozambique by insurgents

The SANDF member was part of a group sent to Cabo Delgado region on a SADC mission to fight militants there.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African soldier has been killed by insurgents in Mozambique.

The SANDF said that its member was shot dead during an attack in the Chai village on Monday.

He was part of a group sent to Cabo Delgado region on a SADC mission to fight militants there.

It's understood that SANDF members managed to fight through the ambush, however, while waiting for a chopper, they were attacked again by the insurgents.

The SANDF is determining the extent of the injuries of others and loss of equipment.