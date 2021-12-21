Relatives of woman who confessed to killing family shocked and disappointed

Onthatile Sebati was 16 when her family was attacked at their Mmakau home near Brits in December 2016, leaving her as the sole survivor.

JOHANNESBURG - The formal bail application of a North West woman who confessed to killing her family will be heard next Thursday after she and her two alleged accomplices made a brief appearance in the Brits Magistrate's Court.

Onthatile Sebati was 16 when her family was attacked at their Mmakau home near Brits in December 2016, leaving her as the sole survivor.

Last week, Sebati reportedly confessed and led police to the alleged hitmen who were arrested in Brits and Soshanguve.

In December 2016, Constable Lucky Sebati, his wife, his pregnant daughter, and their young son were shot dead and their family car was stolen.

Onthatile Sebati who was 16 at the time survived the attack.

"The then 16-year-old went out to dispose of the water she had been using. Whilst outside she heard gunshots inside the house and when she went back to investigate, the suspect allegedly shot her in the thigh and fled the scene," said police spokesperson Amanda Funani.

In 2018 two men who had been accused of the murders were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Five years later Sebati led police to Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone.

The trio face five murder charges and are expected to apply for bail next week.

The woman’s relatives said they are shocked and disappointed.