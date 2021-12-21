Power restored to all areas in Cape Town affected by outage

A broken shield cable on an Eskom power line cause a veld fire and mass outages across the metro.

CAPE TOWN - Power has been restored to all areas in Cape Town who were left in the dark since last night.

City Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has thanked Capetonians for their patients, as firefighters and engineers work round the clock.

"I am greatly relieved to hear that power has been restored to all areas. I'm so grateful to all residents for showing patience and forbearance throughout this day and last night and I'm immensely grateful to the city engineering and electrical teams who have been working 24 hours without any sleep and under immense pressure to get this up and running after this unprecedented break," Hill-Lewis said.