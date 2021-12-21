Police probe triple murder in Grassy Park

Anti-Gang Unit detectives were probing the circumstances surrounding a triple murder in Grassy Park in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-Gang Unit detectives were probing the circumstances surrounding a triple murder in Grassy Park in Cape Town.

Three people were shot dead on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: "At around 19:50 a 40-year-old female and two males aged 56 and 36 were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on the corners of Lake and 6th Avenue in Grassy Park. The suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested."

A week ago in Khayelitsha three people were gunned down in Site C.

No arrests have yet been made.