Police arrest two municipal officials for fraud and corruption in KZN

Police investigations have revealed that the suspects allegedly defrauded service providers - the money is said to have been paid into some of their accounts.

DURBAN - Police have arrested two municipal officials and a civilian for fraud and corruption in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The trio were charged with tender irregularities, fraud, corruption, extortion, theft and racketeering worth R100 million.

They've appeared in the Empangeni Magistrate's Court where they were remanded in custody for a formal bail application.

"As part of the first phase of this investigation the Court Case Unit worked closely with the Directorate of Public Prosecution in KwaZulu-Natal and embarked on an undercover sting operation which resulted in the arrest of the following three suspects on the 17th of December 2021," said the police's Vishnu Naidoo.

They're expected back in the dock on the 29 December.