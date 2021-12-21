Passengers burnt beyond recognition in N1 crash near Beaufort West

The head-on collision between a taxi and a car occurred 30km from the Karoo town on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has expressed sadness following the death of eight people in a crash on the N1 near Beaufort West.

Two children are among the deceased.

Mitchell has shared condolences with the relatives of those who have lost their lives.

"Reports indicate that a tyre burst on the private vehicle causing it to veer head-on into the minibus taxi. The vehicles caught fire and all passengers were burnt beyond recognition," he said.

Mitchell has pleaded with motorists to be cautious and patient on the road.

He said the Western Cape is experiencing a significant outflow of traffic on its main routes since the closure of schools last week.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Cape two people - including Uitenhage Maths Literacy teacher Mbulelo Kama - died in a car crash while making their way back home from the Middelburg marking centre on Sunday.

Kama was a Maths Lit Paper 2 marker and his passenger, Lunga Klaas, belonged to the Ikamva Youth programme in Grahamstown.

The Eastern Cape Education Department said that in a separate incident two NSC exam markers have been admitted to the St George's Hospital in Gqeberha.

They were involved in a crash after leaving the Phandulwazi marking centre.