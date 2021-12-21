Parliament passed 22 of the 25 bills that were introduced this year - Mothapo

These include bills that further regulate and recognise customary marriages as well as a number of gender-based violence bills aimed at enhancing government's fight against women and child abuse.

Parliament said that it had successfully executed its constitutional mandate of law-making, passing 22 of the 25 bills that were introduced.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that the national legislature had adapted well to the new way of working.

"Through increased physical work, Parliament continued to strengthen its interface with the people of South Africa in pursuit of its law-making, oversight and public participation programme. Physical oversight visits, public hearings, committee meetings and certain ad hoc meetings of Parliament increased this year compared to the previous year. The NCOP’s House sittings recently moved from virtual to hybrid, joining the National Assembly, which began its hybrid business last year," Mothapo said.

Mothapo said that parliamentary committees also embarked on 30 oversight visits and conducted 83 public hearings on different bills that included the Land Expropriation Bill, Children's Amendment Bill, and the Gas Amendment Bill.