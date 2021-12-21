Over R10m in fines handed out to W Cape motorists in 1 week - traffic MEC

Offences ranged from reckless drivers, unroadworthy vehicles and speeding.

CAPE TOWN - Over R10 million in traffic fines have been handed out to motorists in the Western Cape in just the past week.



Twenty people have been arrested for drunk driving.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell on Tuesday said sadly, 36 people have died on the province’s road over the past few days.

“I want to urge all users to never drink and drive. We will find you and if you are found guilty, you will have a criminal record. I want to thank every law-abiding road user who does not speed, who does not drink and drive, who buckles up and ensures that their passengers are also buckled up. You are by far the majority.”