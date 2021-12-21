NW disaster management teams deployed to areas affected by heavy rain

Thousands of residents have suffered structural damages to their homes while some houses in Mahikeng were flooded over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Disaster management teams have been deployed in parts of the North West following heavy rains that destroyed more than 100 homes across three municipalities.

Corporate Governance MEC Lenah Miga said that shelter would be provided for those in need.

“When we have a situation like the one we have currently, our district municipality comes on board in terms of assisting our families and we also have local municipalities who are also finding ways to help,” Miga said.

The South Africa Weather Service has warned that more rainfall can be expected in many parts of the country.

Authorities have promised that they're on high alert to take the necessary actions in urgent situations.