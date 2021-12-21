MEC Simelane-Zulu: KZN experiencing significant decline in people getting jabs

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said this also disclosing that the province is recording a high number of infections with the latest being over 2,000 in the past 24 recorded period.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of people vaccinating against COVID-19 has seen a huge decline in KwaZulu-Natal during this festive season so far.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said this, also disclosing that the province was recording a high number of infections, with the latest being over 2,000 in the last 24-hour period.

It seems that KwaZulu-Natal still has a long way to go with the vaccination process.

During this festive season, the province has experienced a significant decline in people getting their jabs.

Simelane-Zulu said that this was a concern: “We have noted with great concern that fewer people have been coming forward to get vaccinated. Instead of growing, our vaccination numbers have actually dropped in recent weeks, particularly when we started getting festive season.”

Before the recent decline, the province was already battling to reach its target of inoculating 60,000 people per day, instead vaccinating on average, 30,000 people per day.