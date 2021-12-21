Magopeni: SABC didn’t let me help remedy interdicted episode that went on air

Magopeni was the last witness to give testimony in her disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) editor-in-chief Phathiswa Magopeni has questioned why she was excluded from remedying a mistake by her department, which aired an interdicted episode of Special Assignment.

Magopeni was the last witness to give testimony in her disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

She's accused of failing to stop the episode from being flighted.

But she insists she did not instruct her team to flight the episode, saying her team did its work adequately to ensure that a replacement episode was scheduled to flight in place of the interdicted one.

Magopeni told the commission that after the interdicted episode was mistakenly aired, she was excluded from email correspondence between the legal team of the aggrieved company and the SABC.

“I was never involved in the communication. I have dealt with several cases that involved multinational companies and I would deal with those cases because in some the cases, it doesn’t even take 24 hours to resolve the issues,” Magopeni said.

She said she was not even given the opportunity to investigate within her team as she had done with previous cases.

Magopeni said SABC News does not have a policy in place directing what should be done when episodes are interdicted.