Magopeni faults SABC for not allowing her to probe airing of interdicted story

JOHANNESBURG - SABC News Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni has relied heavily on the lack of an investigation into the airing of an interdicted Special Assignment episode during her disciplinary hearing.

Magopeni has been testifying on her role in breaching the court interdict.

She and her witnesses have testified that the episode made it to air because it had been saved incorrectly on the SABC's database.

Magopeni has found fault in the SABC for not allowing her to launch an investigation into the airing of the episode.

She used this as a regular line of defence when she was asked who should take the fall.

"Other people whose platform hosts the show are not being charged. Without any investigation being done to say 'you are right, you are wrong. On the basis of the investigation, we are charging you'. None of that," Magopeni said.

Throughout the trial, Advocate Nazeer Cassim has asked why the interdicted episode was not completely removed from the SABC’s database.

But Magopeni has repeatedly told the commission that it was not for her to do.

The matter has been adjourned and both parties have agreed to submit their heads of argument to Cassim by end of business on Wednesday.