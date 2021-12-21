KZN Health MEC concerned with COVID-19 rise and impact on youth

As many people head to the coast for the holidays, there are worries infections will increase even more seeing that the province is in the grips of a 4th wave.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has raised concern about the rise of COVID-19 infections among young people driven by the Omicron variant.

Simelane briefed the media on the COVID-19 update trajectory in the province on Tuesday morning.

As many people head to the coast for the holidays, there are worries infections will increase even more seeing that the province is in the grips of a fourth wave.



The minister said scientific evidence shows youngsters are experiencing severe illness.

"We are extremely concerned by emerging scientific reports that this variant causes more severe illness among the younger age groups compared to what we have seen with the other variants in South Africa," Simelane said.

There are more than 2,400 cases under the latest reporting cycle in the province.