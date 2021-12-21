Khayelitsha community welcomes additional policing resources

Police minister Bheki Cele handed over a new mobile unit on Monday, which will serve as a satellite police station.

CAPE TOWN - The Makhaza community in Khayelitsha has welcomed the allocation of policing resources – saying this will help combat crime in the area – after asking for assistance for months.

Fifty police officers, 10 brand-new police vans, and a mobile unit have been handed over.