Khayelitsha community welcomes additional policing resources
Police minister Bheki Cele handed over a new mobile unit on Monday, which will serve as a satellite police station.
CAPE TOWN - The Makhaza community in Khayelitsha has welcomed the allocation of policing resources – saying this will help combat crime in the area – after asking for assistance for months.
Fifty police officers, 10 brand-new police vans, and a mobile unit have been handed over.
While there was no indication yet as to when a permanent station would be built, Cele hoped it would make an impact in reducing crime.
Vuyo Khonkwane from the Harare Community Police Forum says the Makhaza area is big and they are always battling to get more resources to the area.
"Makhaza is a sector two, it's a big sector. We are always fighting the station commander "why don't you add resources that are going to make a change," Khonkwane said.
The Khayelitsha Development Forum also welcomed the additional boots on the ground but at the same time encouraged people to work with the police.