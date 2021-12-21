Hill-Lewis: Teams working to restore power to Cape Town CBD

A vegetation fire on Monday night led to high-voltage power cables being damaged, leaving several areas in the dark on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town electrical engineers have slowly begun restoring power to parts of the metro, after a fire saw several areas left in the dark on Tuesday morning.

Several other electricity components along the line subsequently also blew as a result.

City Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that following intense repairs, teams were now switching on parts of Woodstock, Tamboerskloof and the CBD.

"Our teams have worked through the night to get fires under control in the bush area where the high voltage cables fell down. Those fires are now under control and that means that our electricity teams have begun to work flat out to restore power. We hope that at least one of those high voltage lines will be restored in the next couple of hours, restoring some of the power to the CBD," Hill-Lewis said.