Hill-Lewis: Teams working to restore power to Cape Town CBD
A vegetation fire on Monday night led to high-voltage power cables being damaged, leaving several areas in the dark on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town electrical engineers have slowly begun restoring power to parts of the metro, after a fire saw several areas left in the dark on Tuesday morning.
A vegetation fire on Monday night led to high-voltage power cables being damaged.
Several other electricity components along the line subsequently also blew as a result.
City Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that following intense repairs, teams were now switching on parts of Woodstock, Tamboerskloof and the CBD.
"Our teams have worked through the night to get fires under control in the bush area where the high voltage cables fell down. Those fires are now under control and that means that our electricity teams have begun to work flat out to restore power. We hope that at least one of those high voltage lines will be restored in the next couple of hours, restoring some of the power to the CBD," Hill-Lewis said.
Power has been restored in Woodstock, D6, East City around Constitution Street, Vredehoek, Gardens, Tamboerskloof, down to Chiappini street and surrounds.
Work on remaining areas will take longer with estimate of 3pm.
Please let us know if you need assistance.
Teams continue to work on cable repair to restore other parts of CBD and Seaboard.
This is the cable tunnel feeding the CBD which has been severely damaged due to the fire. Replacement of the cables will take place.
For the latest statement and ongoing efforts, see: https://t.co/cWyD6W8BSg