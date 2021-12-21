Hill-Lewis: Progress being made to restore power to parts of Cape Town

A fire affecting infrastructure exacerbated the situation late on Monday night. The blaze has since been extinguished and Hill-Lewis said technicians are working on resolving the problem.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Tuesday that progress was being made in restoring power to parts of Cape Town.

A fire affecting infrastructure exacerbated the situation late on Monday night.

The blaze has since been extinguished and Hill-Lewis said technicians are working on resolving the problem.

"One of the lines that feeds Woodstock and parts of the east city, CBD are back up and they are working on energising them. There should be power restoration to that part soon. The other side - the Seaboard and Green Point - is still not up," said Hill-Lewis.

Thousands of Capetonians have had to endure the power outages for hours.

The blackout is being blamed on the loss of a main feeder line.

Meanwhile in Gauteng, Eskom said it would end load reduction and restore electricity in Soweto and Randfontein on Tuesday morning. .