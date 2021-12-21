France flanker Gourdon retires at 31 with heart problem

Kevin Gourdon joined La Rochelle from Clermont in 2012 and played 221 games for the club as it went from the second division to last season's Champions Cup final. He has played 19 times for France.

LA ROCHELLE - French international flanker Kevin Gourdon has had to end his playing career at 31 following the discovery of a heart problem, his club La Rochelle said on Tuesday.

"It's brutal and sad news, but my health is a priority," said Gourdon on the club website.

"Unfortunately it's something we can't control, I'm not in a position to do anything to make the situation different, so I have no regrets."

"Today I have to turn to a new part of my life, perhaps a little sooner than expected, but which will be, I'm convinced, just as fulfilling," he said.