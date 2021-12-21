Go

Eskom suspects vandalism behind Cape Town power outage

Residents and holiday makers were left in the dark after a broken shield wire, fallen cables and subsequent veld fire broke out on Monday night.

Fire-damaged cables in a cable tunnel caused a power outage in the Cape Town CBD on 20 December 2021. PIcture: @CityofCT/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - Vandalism may be at the centre of Tuesday's mass power outage in Cape Town.

Capetonians can't be blamed for thinking that Tuesday's blackouts marked the return of load shedding, but it seems that something or someone else may be responsible.

Eskom said that they received a report of a breaker trip around 7.30pm on Monday night.

When they arrived on the scene, a fallen high-voltage cable and broken wire had ignited a kilometer-long veld fire, damaging several other lines and causing outages at their sub-stations.

Firefighters battled through the night to contain the blaze.

Eskom acting general manager Atika Brey said that once repairs were completed, they would be looking into possible foul play.

"That is under investigation at the moment. We're doing an assessment into why we had the issues with the shield wire. With regards to the cables that were in the tunnel, there is suspicion that it is vandalism that caused the damage to those cables," Brey said.

Eskom estimated that they would be able to complete temporary repairs and get the Mother City back up online by 3pm on Tuesday.

