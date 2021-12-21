Eskom suspects vandalism behind Cape Town power outage
Residents and holiday makers were left in the dark after a broken shield wire, fallen cables and subsequent veld fire broke out on Monday night.
CAPE TOWN - Vandalism may be at the centre of Tuesday's mass power outage in Cape Town.
Capetonians can't be blamed for thinking that Tuesday's blackouts marked the return of load shedding, but it seems that something or someone else may be responsible.
Eskom said that they received a report of a breaker trip around 7.30pm on Monday night.
When they arrived on the scene, a fallen high-voltage cable and broken wire had ignited a kilometer-long veld fire, damaging several other lines and causing outages at their sub-stations.
This is the cable tunnel feeding the CBD which has been severely damaged due to the fire. Replacement of the cables will take place.

Raphael Swinny who is the Manager of HV Circuits providing an update on the Area 7 power outage. Technicians have been working tirelessly around the clock to restore power in the affected areas attending to cables that were damaged by the fire.
The Citys Electricity Generation and Distribution Department has been working throughout the night to restore power to Area 7. Supply has been restored to the upper and eastern parts of the CBD. Eskom estimates restoration at 16:00.
