Eskom suspects vandalism behind Cape Town power outage

CAPE TOWN - Vandalism may be at the centre of Tuesday's mass power outage in Cape Town.

Residents and holidaymakers were left in the dark after a broken shield wire, fallen cables and subsequent veld fire broke out on Monday night.

Capetonians can't be blamed for thinking that Tuesday's blackouts marked the return of load shedding, but it seems that something or someone else may be responsible.

Eskom said that they received a report of a breaker trip around 7.30pm on Monday night.

When they arrived on the scene, a fallen high-voltage cable and broken wire had ignited a kilometer-long veld fire, damaging several other lines and causing outages at their sub-stations.