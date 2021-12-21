COVID infections in South Africa decrease but death toll rises

The Health Department said 105 more people died in South Africa after contracting the virus, pushing the already grim death toll to 90,453.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a decrease in South Africa's daily COVID-19 infection rate, but the death toll has risen dramatically over the past 24 hour cycle.

During the latest reporting cycle, 8,515 tests came back positive indicating a 29.9% positivity rate.

Just under 27.6 million vaccines have been administered in the country since they became available.

However many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.

Adults are encouraged to also get a booster shot six months after receiving their second dose.