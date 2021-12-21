City of Cape Town wakes up in the dark due to 'technical fault' The City of Cape Town has confirmed on Monday that a technical fault on the grid has caused blackouts in the city’s Area 7. City of Cape Town

Serious work is under way to restore power to Area 7 using different supply routes as one of the main feeder lines from the Citys Acacia High Voltage Substation to Montagu Gardens and Eskoms Tafelbaai High Voltage Substation has been lost. #CTNews pic.twitter.com/rp7pI9OLy5 City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 20, 2021 It'll be a frustrating Tuesday morning for thousands of Capetonians. Parts of Cape Town have been without power for hours.

It said technicians have been working to restore electricity as one of the main feeder lines from the acacia high voltage substation to Montagu Gardens and Eskom's Tafelbaai high voltage substation has been lost.

A fire affecting infrastructure is exacerbating the situation.

Cape Town's mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said at least one high voltage line was down across the N1.

He said fire and electricity teams were on site "working to put out fires and get to repairing the cable and restoring power".