Case against CT mom accused of selling nude child pics moved to regional court

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Bonteheuwel mother accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web has been transferred to the Parow Regional Court.

This follows several postponements in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court since the woman's arrest in July.

The accused, who cannot be named, to protect her daughter, remains behind bars.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said that the mother would appear in the Parow Regional Court on 1 February.

McKenzie, along with some community members, have been vocal about the ongoing postponements in the case, calling for swift justice.

He said that the latest development finally showed progress.

"The child affected by this horror can be assured that we will be relentless in our pursuit for justice," McKenzie said.

The mother was arrested in July after the FBI picked up her activity on the internet.

She was then traced via geotagging by a US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer.