Bheki Cele says police are ready to give criminals a hard time

Police Minister Bheki Cele began the day with addressing the men and women in blue in Belhar - and headed straight to the police liquor storage facility where 20, 0000 litres of alcohol were destroyed.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said police officers are ready and will give criminals a hard time over the festive season.

Cele was visiting Cape Town on Monday as part of the annual Safer Festive Season Tour.

Cele began the day with addressing the men and women in blue in Belhar and headed straight to the police liquor storage facility where 20,000 litres of alcohol were destroyed.

Here beer, wine and gin that were confiscated were flushed away.

Cele also visited a road block on Mew Way and said he is satisfied with the operations, but at the same time he said crime seems to be reducing.

"In Western Cape is greener than most of its peers which is Gauteng, KZN, Eastern Cape. So it's much greener in terms of murder, in terms of other things while the volumes are unfortunately very high, but you can see that we are going south in terms of decreasing the crime, but we are not there, and we are far from it because the numbers are still high".



He said this may be because national and provincial government are working together and sharing resources.

In recent months the two could not see eye to eye as there were issues over statements made over policing resources.