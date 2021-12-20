Transport Dept ready to issue COVID-19 relief funds to taxi operators

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has now confirmed that the department was ready to disburse the funds.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department said that it was ready to issue relief funds to taxi operators from next month.

The industry is one of those that took a hard hit during the COVID-19 lockdown period as commuters did not use its services.

In July last year, Parliament allocated R1.135 billion as a once-off payment to taxi operators. However, there were delays with the disbursement.

Taxi operators are likely to receive their COVID-19 relief fund as of next month.

The minister said that he will officially launch the application process.

"Minister Mbalula will officially launch the application process for operators to access the funds early in January 2022. The application window will open when the minister makes the announcement and will remain open until 28 February 2022," said spokesperson Lawrence Venkile.

Mbalula said that taxi operators who met the prescribed conditions wold be able to apply for the funds. This includes minibus taxis and metered taxis but not e-hailing companies.