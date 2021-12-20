Thousands descend on Durban beaches as KZN becomes new COVID epicentre

With the Omicron variant now firmly established across the country, many provinces like KwaZulu-Natal have seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of sand and surf-lovers have descended on Durban beaches this festive season.

This, despite KwaZulu-Natal overtaking Gauteng as the country’s new COVID-19 epicentre, accounting for 27% of all new infections recorded in the country.

The province has now surpassed Gauteng as the country’s hotspot, recording over 4,000 cases in the past 24 hours.

With holidaymakers expected to flock KwaZulu-Natal beaches, the eThekwini municipality said it has plans to target high risk areas.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: "We've got hundreds of thousands of people who have descended to eThekwini for this festive season but our message is still quite clear that we are still in the grip of the coronavirus and it's therefore of cardinal importance that anyone that come to eThekwini respects protocols that govern our behaviour when it comes to COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the Health Department said early indications show that Gauteng has reached the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave while the numbers in other provinces are still climbing.