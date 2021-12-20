The highs and lows for SMMEs in 2021 and what the future holds

Small business owners plan on taking lessons learnt into next year.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

For SMMEs in South Africa, 2021 was a year fraught with uncertainties such as COVID-19 lockdown regulations, an unstable economy and civil unrest. But despite all these obstacles, many SMMEs were resilient, and plan on taking this attitude and lessons learned into next year. Vutivi News spoke to SMMEs about their trials and tribulations, and what they did to adapt to the “new normal”.

Next Curve Creations’ co-founder Tumi Letsaba said that developing an app called Stocka without external funding, was a challenge for the business. The app, which is currently available in Mafube in Frankfort, Free State, has so far connected micro-retail, logistics and brand manufacturers with customers, and has connected residents with local establishments like Chicken Inn, Master P Detergents and clothing brand Ntjebe Since92.

“We regard this achievement as our high point because in our industry in order to deliver a high-quality product, you need a software engineer, and they don’t come cheap,” Letsaba said. “We aimed to provide this software as a service and the biggest challenge for us was that we are a start-up with limited resources.

“However, we were able to enlist the help of independent software engineers Sello Pitsi and Kyle Manganyi, and with their consultation, we were able to deliver the system,” he said. Letsaba said that next year their partnership with Black Umbrellas, which is an enterprise and supplier development incubation and partners with the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, would help them introduce the app to a larger audience.

