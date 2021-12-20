Sama urges everyone to protect loved ones from COVID ahead of Christmas

Sama is calling on the public to exercise extreme caution in the face of what appears to be the more contagious Omicron variant.

CAPE TOWN - With Christmas coming up this weekend and New Year's Day following just a week later - many residents are looking forward to gathering with friends and family - but the South African Medical Association (Sama) is urging everyone to take every precaution to protect their loved ones from COVID-19.

The Association's vice chairperson Doctor Mvuyisi Mzukwa is advising residents to get tested before they gather for Christmas.

"It's very important that when people are going to be meeting their family members if they are symptomatic it would be crucial that they avoid or even test before they get to their families



He also said its vital that everyone vaccinates and receives their booster shot.

"Even if they are asymptotic, and they never tested, they need to make sure that they put on their mask, socially distance, wash their hands, and avoid gathering in closed doors. So it's very important that we don't put our guard down as we gather for Christmas".