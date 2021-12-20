SABC news head Magopeni’s bid to collapse inquiry into her conduct dismissed

It is day two of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) editor-in- chief's disciplinary hearing. She is being held responsible for an episode of 'Special Assignment' being flighted despite a court interdict.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Nazeer Cassim has dismissed an application by Phathiswa Magopeni's lawyers for the inquiry into her conduct to be collapsed.

She is accused of failing to discharge her duties and bringing the name of the SABC into disrepute.

Proceedings were meant to start with the first witness in Magopeni’s case taking the stand, but her lawyers had a curveball planned.

Advocate Rui Roxo submitted that the flighting of the Special Assignment episode was in fact not in contravention of a court order.

“That court order was issued on 14 September. Mr Chair, you forgot the evidence that says, by 26 October, the process through which the court had been issued had been settled and withdrawn.”

He also claimed that the board was silent on the decision to charge Magopeni.

Cassim was not convinced on the above submissions, saying that if there was interference, the matter should be heard in a court of law.

Magopeni’s lawyers have withdrawn this application.

WATCH: Disciplinary hearing into conduct of SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni