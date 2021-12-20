President Ramaphosa ends COVID self-isolation, resumes duties President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked those who sent messages during his illness and he also wished everyone who has contracted COVID-19 a speedy recovery. Coronavirus

COVID-19

Coronavirus in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. This means that the president has returned to duty and will chair the final Cabinet meeting for the year on Wednesday. President @CyrilRamaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation which followed his positive COVID-19 test on 12 December 2021.



The President thanks all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period. https://t.co/YhF8U7kiiH Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 20, 2021

President Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, went into self-isolation a week ago after testing positive for COVID-19. He started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of the country's last apartheid leader and former deputy president in the government of national unity, FW de Klerk, in Cape Town last week.

Ramaphosa has thanked those who sent messages during his illness and he also wished everyone who has contracted COVID-19 a speedy recovery.

The president is once again calling on every person in the country to vaccinate, wear face masks, sanitise regularly and avoid gatherings.