Police Minister Bheki Cele says alcohol a major contributor to crime in SA

Twenty thousand litres of beer, gin, wine and spirits were flushed away by Minister Cele, Community Safety MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz and officers at the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s central liquor storage facility in Belhar.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that alcohol abuse was one of the main contributors of crime around the country.

He was speaking at the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s central liquor storage facility in Belhar where 20,000 litres of alcohol were destroyed.

The sale of alcohol has been restricted at times during the lockdown with hospitals saying that alcohol abuse sees a rise in patients.

Beer, gin, wine and spirits were flushed away by Minister Cele, Community Safety MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz and officers.