Police Minister Bheki Cele says alcohol a major contributor to crime in SA
Twenty thousand litres of beer, gin, wine and spirits were flushed away by Minister Cele, Community Safety MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz and officers at the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s central liquor storage facility in Belhar.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that alcohol abuse was one of the main contributors of crime around the country.
He was speaking at the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s central liquor storage facility in Belhar where 20,000 litres of alcohol were destroyed.
The sale of alcohol has been restricted at times during the lockdown with hospitals saying that alcohol abuse sees a rise in patients.
Beer, gin, wine and spirits were flushed away by Minister Cele, Community Safety MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz and officers.
#SaferFestiveSeason Police Minister, Bheki Cele at one of the police sites in Cape Town - where he will be destroying bottles of liquor that were confiscated. KP pic.twitter.com/ZBegD1Acw0EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 20, 2021
#SaferFestiveSeason Cele flushing the first of 20 000 litres of confiscated alcohol in Cape Town. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/fK9ViUVrdWEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 20, 2021
Cele said that one of the problems when it came to alcohol sales, was that there was too much leeway around the country.
"For instance, Gauteng has 16 types of permits, here in Western Cape you have a special permit too," the minister said.
He said that they would be requesting that provinces work together on the plan.
Cele said that alcohol abuse contributed to women abuse, which was concerning.
"Contributes a lot on the abuse including murder, rape and all that," he said.
Cele will hand over police resources in Makhaza on Monday.