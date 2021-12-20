Over 200 additional metro cops assigned to CT crime hotspots

The group completed their training last week and have since been deployed to Philippi, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Delft among others.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's deadliest crime hot spots have been assigned over 200 additional metro cops.

These new recruits are part of the Western Cape's safety plan and the addition brings the number of city law enforcement officers up to 1,040.

One of the province’s more ambitious goals is to halve the murder rate over the next 10 years.

And that's a tall ask, given that six of the country's top 10 most deadly areas are in the city.

But City of Cape Town Safety and Security head JP Smith said that they were bringing in new technology to help get the job done.

“We will be put out our eye in the sky with aerial surveillance, which will allow us to achieve a bird’s eye view of crime,” Smith said.

Along with their new skills, the 210 new metro officers will also be able to assist traffic services as they continue dealing with the festive season influx of visitors.