NW woman confesses to hiring hitmen to kill family in 2016

The 20-year-old woman allegedly confessed to the killing of her parents, her pregnant sister and their younger brother in Mmakau near Brits.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a North West woman linked to the 2016 murder of her family members and her two accomplices has been postponed to 30 December in the Brits Magistrates Court.

Her two accomplices were subsequently arrested at the weekend.

Onthatile Sebati, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone face five counts of murder after Sebati confessed to ordering a hit on her policeman father, Constable Lucky Sebati, his wife Mmatshepo, their pregnant daughter Tshegofatso and their son, Quinton, in 2016.

Sebati's confession led police to the men who allegedly killed her family at their Mmakau home in December 2016.

North West police spokesperson Amanda Funani: "The pair were arrested in Brits and Soshanguve respectively on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 December, that was after the daughter went to Mmakau police station and admitted her family members."

The case has been postponed for a formal bail application.