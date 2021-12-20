Multiple road accidents reported as motorists head to holiday destinations

Rain caused poor driving conditions in some provinces as thousands of vehicles headed to holiday destinations.

JOHANNESBURG - The festive season got off to a deadly start on the roads over the weekend, with several accidents reported across the country.

Rain caused poor driving conditions in some provinces as thousands of vehicles headed to holiday destinations.

In the Free State, 14 people were killed in a taxi crash on Saturday, while nine people were killed in an accident in Mpumalanga.

In a separate crash in Gauteng, two men lost their lives after the car they were travelling in hit a concrete pillar on the R57 in Vanderbijlpark.

As usual, alcohol is playing a dangerous role. More than 30 Joburg motorists were arrested for suspected drunk driving in the metro.

Gauteng traffic police's Sello Maremane said traffic volumes have picked up on major routes

"The N1 Pretoria to Polokwane, the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga, the N4 Pretorian to Rustenburg, the N3 Johannesburg to Durban, N17 Johannesburg to Mpumalanga."

Maremane said officials would also be on high alert.

"We would like to appeal to all categories of road users to really exercise care. They should at all times obey the rules of the road, avoid overtaking, speeding, and driving under the influence," Maremane said.