Mbappe to be new face of Dior

Kylian Mbappe joins a long line of footballers who have leant their support to luxury brands including Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Lionel Messi.

PARIS - France football star Kylian Mbappe is to be the new face for Dior's men's fashion and perfumes, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

"I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance," he tweeted in English.