Magopeni hearing: 'Special Assignment' producer says her dept did its duty

SABC Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni is accused of failing to discharge her duties by preventing the interdicted episode from airing.

JOHANNESBURG - The executive producer of Special Assignment told a disciplinary sitting that her department fulfilled its duties adequately despite an episode interdicted by the courts being flighted.

Busisiwe Ntuli took to the stand on Monday during her boss SABC Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni's disciplinary hearing.

Magopeni is accused of failing to discharge her duties by preventing the episode from airing.

Ntuli said that what caused the airing of the incorrect episode of Special Assignment was that both the interdicted episode and the replacement were saved with the same code.

But she said that this wasn't the fault of news.

"Did the technicians tell you that it was a duplicate?" Ntuli was asked.

"No, none of that. I was not aware," she responded.

"Then why on the 26th was there a 'not used'?" she was asked.

Ntuli said: "Because I still did not know at that time that there was a problem of duplication and that the code that had an 'A' was actually a new code."

But Advocate Nazeer Cassim wanted to know more on this.

"Do you think that news could have done anything to avoid this? You're saying it couldn't. Is that what you're saying?"

Throughout the hearing, Advocate Cassim wanted to know why the interdicted episode was not completely removed from the system, to which Ntuli responded that there was no official instruction to do so.