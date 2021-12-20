IFP: Zikalala grandstanding for gifting Zulu royal family 6 SUVs

Premier Sihle Zikalala recently presented the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's queens and the queen mother with the luxury vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in the KwaZulu-Natal has accused the provincial government of grandstanding after handing over six SUV vehicles to the Zulu royal family.

In a statement on Monday, the IFP said the ANC must stop trying to win people's trust by using lavish publicity stunts.

The party's spokesperson for safety and community liaison in the legislature Blessed Gwala said Zikalala is creating the appearance of supporting traditional leadership structures in the province, but he has no clear development plans.

“It is shameful of the Premier to grandstand about this and further, Premier Zikalala should answer to the people of KZN and South Africa about what he plans to do. Premier Zikalala is giving the appearance of supporting traditional structures while has no clear future development plans.”