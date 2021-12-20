Gift of the Givers assesses fire damage that’s left many Paarl resident homeless

Dozens of homes were razed to the ground in the Drommedaris informal settlement area on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Teams from Gift of the Givers are still on the ground in Paarl on Monday morning trying to assess the fire damage that's left hundreds homeless.

Some 400 people have been affected.

Community members spent Sunday digging through the ashes to try reclaiming what little they could find.

Together with the Western Cape's disaster management teams, the organisation will spend Monday working with the community to assess and arrange mop-up operations.

But organisation spokesperson Ali Sablay said some residents who lost their homes and belongings aren't even in the province.

“Most of the are from the Eastern Cape. Most of them left to go visit their families, but as the landed in the Eastern Cape, they received the dreading news that their places have been completely burnt out and their belongings completely burnt out.”

The Gift of the givers is pleading with businesses and communities to donated food and goods.