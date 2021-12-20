Geraint Thomas signs new deal with Ineos

The 35-year-old Welshman, who has been with the team, formerly Team Sky, since their first season in 2010, has spent the past two weeks at a 2022 pre-season camp in Mallorca, preparing for his 16th season as a professional.

LONDON - Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has signed a new two-year contract to remain with Ineos, the Britain-based cycling team announced on Monday.

The 35-year-old Welshman, who has been with the team, formerly Team Sky, since their first season in 2010, has spent the past two weeks at a 2022 pre-season camp in Mallorca, preparing for his 16th season as a professional.

The 2018 Tour de France winner, who dislocated his shoulder during last year's race, said he was still as determined as ever.

"I'm super excited about the last few years of my career with the team," he said. "It's going to be fun - that's the main thing.

"People keep asking me what my role will be and obviously I want to keep winning myself, but being a part of a winning team and having fun with some of my best mates is as important - and to do that I'll need to be at my best.”

Ineos deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: "G has been with us since the start. He's won the biggest races, mentored younger riders, been a brilliant ambassador for the sport and, throughout, helped to inspire countless people to get on their bikes.

"We know - and he knows - that there is still more to come. He is hungry for more success at the highest level."