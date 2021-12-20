Gauteng DA says Bongani Baloyi exits party on good terms, wishes him well
Bongani Baloyi announced his departure from the DA on Monday morning on his Twitter account but refused to share details of his next move, saying that he would share those details in February next year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has welcomed the resignation of former Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi.
The party’s provincial leader Solly Msimang said that it was sad to see Baloyi exit the party which he'd served for 14 years.
Baloyi was also the mayor of Midvaal, the DA’s first municipality in Gauteng, over two terms.
He announced his departure from the DA on Monday morning on his Twitter account but refused to share details of his next move, saying that he would share those details in February next year.
Like that. I leave on my time and terms, with a clean track record in Government and the party. Now its time for me to focus on exciting opportunities before me. Good luck to the friends, colleagues and leadership of @Our_DA. We will meet somewhere #BonganiBaloyiLeavesDABongani Baloyi (@BonganiBaloyiEM) December 20, 2021
Baloyi joins a growing list of young black rising politicians who’ve walked away from the DA.
The former mayor said that there was no purge behind his decision to exit the DA, sentiments echoed by Msimang, who said that there had been no tensions between the organisation and Baloyi.
"He hasn't said anything when he was leaving or anything bad about the party or given a reason as to why he's leaving. We just want to wish him the best of luck in his new endeavour or whatever he's doing going forward," Msimang said.