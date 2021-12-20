Gauteng DA says Bongani Baloyi exits party on good terms, wishes him well

Bongani Baloyi announced his departure from the DA on Monday morning on his Twitter account but refused to share details of his next move, saying that he would share those details in February next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has welcomed the resignation of former Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi.

The party’s provincial leader Solly Msimang said that it was sad to see Baloyi exit the party which he'd served for 14 years.

Baloyi was also the mayor of Midvaal, the DA’s first municipality in Gauteng, over two terms.

He announced his departure from the DA on Monday morning on his Twitter account but refused to share details of his next move, saying that he would share those details in February next year.