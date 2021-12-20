Four arrested in Gordon's Bay for house robberies

Over the weekend, police were alerted by security guards that a car, which had been flagged by licence plate recognition cameras, had been used in a robbery carried out in Durbanville earlier in the month.

CAPE TOWN - Four alleged house robbers have been arrested in Gordon's Bay.

Over the weekend, police were alerted by security guards that a car, which had been flagged by licence plate recognition cameras, had been used in a robbery carried out in Durbanville earlier in the month.

On Sunday, the vehicle was spotted and officers pulled it over.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut explains: "The occupants, four males aged 24, 27, 30, 32, made a brief attempt to evade arrest but weren't successful. Two unlicenced firearms without serial numbers and ammunition were discovered in the vehicle. It was also established that the vehicle was stolen during a house robbery in Somerset West during November 2001."