Every second person in Northern Cape produces a positive COVID test

The Northern Cape experienced a prolonged third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which lasted for more than five months.

CAPE TOWN - Almost every second person tested for COVID-19 in the Northern Cape produces a positive test result.

Provincial government leaders expect coronavirus infections to increase as the December holiday gains momentum.

There are just over 5,000 active coronavirus cases in the province at present, which officials say is a vast improvement compared to the third wave when 10, 000 active COVID-19 cases were recorded at some stage.

Premier Zamani Saul urged residents to go for a COVID-19 vaccination and to adhere to safety protocols geared at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Despite a sustained increase the number of hospital admissions remains relatively low compared to the previous 3 waves however there is a steady increase in admissions".

Saul said four of the Northern Cape's five districts have entered the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All our regions are in the fourth wave except for Namaqua estate," said Saul.