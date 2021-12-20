Durban residents face interrupted water supply over holiday period

Thousands of households across the city have had to put up with interrupted supply since an emergency shaft pump that carries raw water from the dam to the Durban Heights water treatment works failed last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Bulk water supplier Umgeni Water said there was significant progress in pump repairs, which resulted in water shortages in many parts of Durban.

With no date when repairs would be completed, residents might have to endure Christmas and even New Year holidays with dry taps.

Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harrichander said: "At this stage, the entire process, the entire operation that was conducted to refurbish the pump of the aqueduct will have to be observed carefully for the next few days in order to ensure there are no further difficulties arising. But as we go now, the situation looks promising."