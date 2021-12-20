Duo caught with lion's head released on bail

The pair were arrested by a multi-disciplinary team after police received a tip-off about two people who were trying to sell a lion's head to a traditional healer R350,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Bail has been granted in the case of two people who were found in possession of a lion's head in Zeerust in the North West.

Joseph Modime and Emily Mashaba, who have been charged with the contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, were released on R1,500 bail each in the Zeerust Magistrates Courton Monday.

The case has been postponed to 16 February for further investigations.