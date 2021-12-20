Domestic workers will benefit most from National Minimum Wage increase - Cosatu

Cosatu has welcomed the move by the National Minimum Wage Commission which has proposed a CPI plus one percent increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said domestic workers will be the biggest beneficiaries of the proposed increase to the National Minimum Wage to come into effect next year.

If CPI remains at five percent this could mean a six percent increase in the national minimum wage from R21.69 to R23.

This would mean an increase from R19.09 to R23 for domestic workers.

Cosatu Parliament co-ordinator Matthew Parks said: "They would they would go from earning about R19 an hour to around R23 an hour, the tiniest intervention that is going to help a lot of people."

Parks said the commission and the department of employment and labour must move with speed to ensure implementation.