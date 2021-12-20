CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series

In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.

JOHANNESBURG - No fans will allowed into the stadiums when the Proteas take on the touring Indians this summer after Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that no tickets would go on sale for the series.

Last year, England's one-day international tour of South Africa was called after two players in the touring party tested positive for the coronavirus while the Proteas' recent series against the Netherlands was also called off after the host country announced that a new variant, Omicron, had been detected.

CSA's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said that the decision was not taken lightly but was taken in the best interest of the game and the health and safety of the spectators.

"We acknowledge the interest expressed by the fans and other stakeholders on being able to return to stadiums and want to assure all cricket fans that this decision was not taken lightly, but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons. Consequently, we urge all sport lovers to exercise absolute care, during these extraordinary times. I also wish to take this time to urge all South Africans to continue spreading the positive messages of vaccination, vaccination and vaccination, because this is the only way that we can truly get our country back into its high economic activity, which will assist government to open up the economy and all its forms of economic activity, including allowing greater numbers of fans back into stadiums," Moseki said.

CSA, however, noted that the matches would be broadcast on the SuperSport pay channel and the national broadcaster, the SABC, adding that it was "exploring other alternative public viewing activations" for fans.

The first of three Tests between the sides will start on Boxing Day at Centurion.

The three-match ODI series starts in Paarl on 19 January.