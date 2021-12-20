Cricket SA to conduct formal inquiries into Smith, Boucher conduct

The board of Cricket South Africa met virtually on Saturday to give further consideration to the social justice and nation building report.

JOHANNESBURG - Formal inquiries will be conducted by independent professionals into the conduct of Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher.

The tentative findings followed hearings, which sought to investigate racial division, discrimination and a lack of transformation in South African cricket.

During the six month process, testimony was shared from current and former players, coaches and administrators in the game.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the Cricket South Africa board announced it has decided to institute formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the report.

The board has stressed it has done so, mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa's labour legislation and the Constitution.

The formal inquiries will take place early in the new year, and both smith and boucher will remain in their positions and will continue to carry out their duties during the India tour.