COVID medical advisory committee suggests contact tracing, quarantine be stopped

JOHANNESBURG - The medical advisory committee on COVID-19 has suggested contact tracing and quarantining be stopped.

It has written to the health minister explaining it believes this is no longer viable in the current social and economic climate.

A group of Western Cape medical professionals agrees and said testing at public health facilities should also be scrapped.

The Western Cape Health Department's doctor Saadiq Kariem said: "The proposal is that we stop testing mildly symptomatic people at primary healthcare facilities and the rationale is that is quite sound."

The group of professionals and academics has called for isolation time for those who've come into contact with people with COVID-19 to be cut.

Kariem said the rationale makes sense said: “Part of the rationale behind it is to also protect staff at the facilities and we are able then to turn our attention to our other illnesses like HIV.”

The advisory council has told Health Minister Joe Phaahla that changes to the COVID-19 situation since 2020 necessitate the re-evaluation of the management of the disease.