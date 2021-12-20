Cosatu: Govt must act with speed to implement national minimum wage increase

Cosatu has welcomed the move by the National Minimum Wage Commission, which has proposed a CPI plus 1% increase.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union federation Cosatu said that government should act with speed in implementing the proposed increase to the national minimum wage.

If CPI remains at 5%, this could mean a 6% increase in the national minimum wage from R21.69 to R23.



Cosatu said that domestic workers would gain the most when the national minimum wage was adjusted.

This means that the country’s almost 900,000 domestic workers will move from just over R19 to R23 an hour.

But Cosatu Parliament coordinator Matthew Parks said that the matter was now in government’s hands and it must act quickly.

"I think first and what’s key right now is to see the Minimum Wage Commission and the Minister of Employment and Labour moving with speed to ensure that those increases can happen and come into effect by the 1st of March 2022," Parks said.

Parks said that the increase would go a long way in alleviating the struggles of domestic workers.

"In effect, domestic workers have gone from earning R15 an hour three years ago to earning R23 an hour in the space of three years that's really a significant increase and contributes to help uplift the standard of living," Parks said.